Hypocrisy from liberals and the media is staggering under Trump

The hypocrisy of the liberal media, and the Democratic Party, is staggering! The liberals and media were “shocked” that Donald Trump wouldn’t automatically accept the results of the election, and now they are virtually apoplectic that Trump won, blaming the Russians and everything else but the liberal policies of Barack Obama and his administration. They claim to be horribly offended about words that Trump supposedly used, but are very accepting of the vile names and threats that the Hollywood ilk and other liberals are using against our 45th president.

