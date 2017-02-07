Asian Man Reveals Why He Voted For Trump and Why Liberals Should 'Suck His Big Asian Cock'

A young Asian American known only on the Internet as Uncle Chang — the Asian equivalent of an Uncle Tom — called out liberals on why they lost the 2016 presidential election and to suck his “big Asian cock.”

He delivered his speech in front of the “He Will Not Divide Us” livestream protest at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City on January 31.

Chang held up flash cards to the camera with one side saying “He Will Not Divide Us” and the other side quoting different media outlets, including Salon, Breitbart, The Guardian and Slate.

He even quoted Bernie Sanders in a 2016 Huffington Post article headlined “White People Don’t Know What It’s Like to Live in the Ghetto”.