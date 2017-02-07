Swedish court ruling: Two months in prison for a rape and a half

A Syrian asylum seeker has been sentenced to two months in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl at a school toilet in Östersund. He gets away with only two months in prison because he claims that he was only 17 years old when the crime was committed - even though he by the Migration Board has been called a grown man. At the same time he is acquitted of another rape, of a 14-year-old girl, because she was almost old enough to have sex, reports Fria Tider.