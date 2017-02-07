Newsvine

I am Sam

About Winning friends and influencing others Articles: 4 Seeds: 523 Comments: 2388 Since: Jun 2010

Swedish court ruling: Two months in prison for a rape and a half

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by I am Sam View Original Article: SPEISA
Seeded on Tue Feb 7, 2017 3:28 PM
Discuss:

A Syrian asylum seeker has been sentenced to two months in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl at a school toilet in Östersund. He gets away with only two months in prison because he claims that he was only 17 years old when the crime was committed - even though he by the Migration Board has been called a grown man. At the same time he is acquitted of another rape, of a 14-year-old girl, because she was almost old enough to have sex, reports Fria Tider.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor