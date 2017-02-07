Newsvine

I am Sam

About Winning friends and influencing others Articles: 4 Seeds: 523 Comments: 2388 Since: Jun 2010

Nancy Pelosi: 'We've Seen Nothing I Can Work with President Bush On'

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by I am Sam View Original Article: Breitbart
Seeded on Tue Feb 7, 2017 9:33 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said during a Monday press conference that she cannot work with “President Bush.”

“While its only been a couple of weeks since the inauguration, we’ve seen nothing that I can work with President Bush on,” Pelosi said.

The members standing behind Pelosi appeared to notice her slip up, but did not correct her.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor