House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said during a Monday press conference that she cannot work with “President Bush.”
“While its only been a couple of weeks since the inauguration, we’ve seen nothing that I can work with President Bush on,” Pelosi said.
The members standing behind Pelosi appeared to notice her slip up, but did not correct her.
Nancy Pelosi: 'We've Seen Nothing I Can Work with President Bush On'
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Feb 7, 2017 9:33 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment