A woman who claimed she’s a “professor” — although NYU on Friday said they don’t recognize her as a faculty member — stood on a sidewalk and excoriated a large group of New York City police officers.
She was outraged that police were “protecting” McInnes and his fellow “neo-Nazis” who came to hear him instead of physically assaulting them. “You should kick their ass!” the woman screamed.
Watch liberal 'professor' absolutely lose it in explosive rant at cops during 'neo-Nazi' protest
Seeded on Sat Feb 4, 2017 4:10 AM
