"We won this night. We will control the streets. We will liberate the land. We will fight fascists," tweeted Occupy Oakland. The tweet came after crowds of protesters-turned-criminals stormed barricades, lit fires, and ignited Roman candles to stop controversial gay conservative and Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos from finishing his "Dangerous Faggot" tour at the University of California, Berkeley.
Berkeley riot shows progressives want free rein, not free speech |
