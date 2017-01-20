Newsvine

I am Sam

About Winning friends and influencing others Articles: 4 Seeds: 503 Comments: 2322 Since: Jun 2010

DisruptJ20 Boy Starts Fire Outside 'Deploraball'

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by I am Sam View Original Article: PJ Media
Seeded on Fri Jan 20, 2017 3:32 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Some totally irresponsible and depraved parent took their child to a violent DisruptJ20 protest outside of the "Deploraball" at the National Press Club Thursday night.

According to reports, protesters chased and physically assaulted attendees, threw signs and litter at police, and set off smoke devices. Police reportedly deployed pepper spray and tear gas to keep the mob at bay.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor