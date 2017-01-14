Newsvine

Anarchists Plan to Disrupt Trump Inauguration

PJ Media
Fri Jan 13, 2017
A left-wing group that is planning a massive protest on Inauguration Day openly admitted during a press conference Thursday that their intention is to prevent the peaceful transition of power. The group, #DisruptJ20, held the press conference to proudly announce their plans to obstruct the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20.

