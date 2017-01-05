Newsvine

Guilty White Liberals Are Purchasing Racial Indulgences

Seeded by I am Sam View Original Article: New York Magazine
Seeded on Thu Jan 5, 2017 12:43 AM
It’s a fairly paralyzing time to be a guilty white American liberal. With Donald Trump elected on the basis of one of the race-baitiest presidential campaigns in modern American history, Republicans firmly in power, and mounting evidence that progress toward racial equality has been stalled out for years if not decades, it feels like there’s little chance of substantive progress anytime soon. What can the conscientious white ally do?

