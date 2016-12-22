Newsvine

Petulant children whining about Electoral College shouldn't have the vote

Seeded on Thu Dec 22, 2016 5:41 PM
There's a reason we don't let nine-year-olds vote. But what about those overgrown children who are nine between the ears? It wasn't long ago that Hillary Clinton condemned Donald Trump for refusing "to say he would respect the results of this election." Calling it something "no other presidential nominee has ever done," she proclaimed, "[B]y doing that, he is threatening our democracy." Of course, that was when Clinton was sure she'd win.

