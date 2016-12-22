So, it’s Christmas time again, and your shopping is so much simpler since conservatives already have their present. We got ours when America laughed in Hillary’s face and rejected her in favor of Donald Trump.
Sorry, I just need to say that one more time because it feels so, so good.
America laughed in Hillary’s face and rejected her in favor of Donald Trump.
Some Christmas Presents For Our Liberal Friends
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Dec 22, 2016 5:35 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment