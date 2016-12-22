As society continues to infantilize adults and indulge liberal’s weepy, self-indulgent grief over losing the presidency to Donald Trump, a new phenomenon has emerged – Democrats advising other Democrats about how to deal with Republican family members at holiday dinners.
They emerged before Thanksgiving, with tolerant progressives still weeping at their lost opportunity to rub Hillary Clinton’s pending inauguration in the faces of their conservative relatives. A month later, nothing has changed.
Liberals Are Coming To Christmas Dinner: A Survival Guide
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Dec 22, 2016 5:30 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment