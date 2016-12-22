Every day that Donald Trump is president is day your special snowflake could use a hug to soothe his sorrow. Teddy Hugs-A-Lot is a gender-neutral furry companion-for-hire that will follow you around dispensing hugs as needed throughout the day. Additional favors may be requested (for a fee) and should be negotiated on a case-by-case basis.
Heat Street Presents: A Last-Minute Holiday Gift Guide for the Special Snowflakes in Your Life
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Dec 22, 2016 5:20 PM
