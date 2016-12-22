Newsvine

I am Sam

About Winning friends and influencing others Articles: 4 Seeds: 495 Comments: 2287 Since: Jun 2010

Heat Street Presents: A Last-Minute Holiday Gift Guide for the Special Snowflakes in Your Life

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by I am Sam View Original Article: Heat Street
Seeded on Thu Dec 22, 2016 5:20 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Every day that Donald Trump is president is day your special snowflake could use a hug to soothe his sorrow. Teddy Hugs-A-Lot is a gender-neutral furry companion-for-hire that will follow you around dispensing hugs as needed throughout the day. Additional favors may be requested (for a fee) and should be negotiated on a case-by-case basis.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor