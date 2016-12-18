Obama Has Refused to Deport 820,000 Illegal Immigrants Guilty of Murder, Rape, Drug Offenses, and Other Crimes

According to numbers supplied by the Department of Homeland Security, Obama deported 333,000 illegal immigrants (of which 140,000 were convicted of various crimes) in 2015 which is less than the 414,000 from 2014 (with 168,000 those being convicted of major crimes). The 2015 number is his lowest since the 382,000 deported in 2010. Indeed Obama’s 2015 stats are the lowest since 2007, according to Pew Research.