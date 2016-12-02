Clinton was the odds on favorite to win the recent presidential election. She out spent Donald Trump by an astonishing $1.75 Billion. She had the full force of the mainstream media behind her. That was probably worth another $2 Billion, at least.
Yet something happened on the way to her coronation. She lost. And, it was in a humiliating Electoral College landslide.
PENNSYLVANIA's FINAL VOTE TOALS ARE IN & They Have HILLARY DRAWING A WARM BATH ... -
Seeded on Fri Dec 2, 2016
