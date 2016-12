WANTED

All- Please do not despair, I will b e returning after the general election. I am taking this time to make a meaningful difference and assure that hrc is NOT elected.

On that note, did you know that you can sign up for a clinton rally, and be recruited to make calls on behalf of the dnc?????

Yep. Let's just say I am working my own script to secure America's future. ;=)

See you all the week of the 15th to celebrate a Trump victory!