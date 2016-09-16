Newsvine

I am Sam

David Brock Offers Money for New Dirt on Donald Trump

Seeded by I am Sam
Seeded on Fri Sep 16, 2016 7:43 PM
Hillary Clinton ally David Brock is offering to pay for new information on Donald Trump, hoping that damaging audio or video on the Republican presidential candidate will be submitted to his super PAC.

Brock, founder of the left-wing Media Matters and operator of Correct the Record super PAC, recently posted the plea on Correct the Record’s website and is referring to the project as “TrumpLeaks,”

