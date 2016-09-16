Hillary Clinton ally David Brock is offering to pay for new information on Donald Trump, hoping that damaging audio or video on the Republican presidential candidate will be submitted to his super PAC.
Brock, founder of the left-wing Media Matters and operator of Correct the Record super PAC, recently posted the plea on Correct the Record’s website and is referring to the project as “TrumpLeaks,”
David Brock Offers Money for New Dirt on Donald Trump
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Sep 16, 2016 7:43 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment