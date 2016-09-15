Hillary Clinton Health: Dishonesty Is Now Established

Early in 1998, as the Clinton White House was trying to discredit Monica Lewinsky, a rumor began to circulate that Miss Lewinsky had in her possession conclusive evidence of her affair with Bill Clinton — a stained blue dress. Clinton propagandists were initially terrified. Proof that the president had carried on a sordid affair with a 21-year-old White House intern would not only destroy their campaign to depict Lewinsky as a liar, a fantasist, even a stalker; it could bring down Bill Clinton’s presidency.