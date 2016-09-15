By Ben Domenech

Last night Tim Carney and I debated Jennifer Rubin and Bret Stephens on the motion “Blame the elites for the Trump Phenomenon.” Here was my opening statement.

The key to understanding the Donald Trump phenomenon is to recognize that he is neither a disease nor a symptom – he is instead for many Americans the beta-test of a cure. He represents the breakdown of the post-Cold War left-right politics of the nation, a breakdown that has been happening in slow motion for the past two decades, fueled by a dramatic decline of trust in America’s elites.