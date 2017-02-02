Articles: The Liberals' Great Nonwhite Hope

After eight years of a permanently aggrieved minority president in the White House, liberals were convinced they getting another pony for Christmas. But November 8th arrived and the bottom fell out of the tub. No pony. The only transition Hillary Rodham Clinton was to make was into a “splat” after she swan dived off the high board into an empty swimming pool at the Javits Center. An outcome which stunned not only her own party, the pundits, the chattering class on the networks, the polls, the Las Vegas point spread but the uncanny Mike Lindell look-a-like Larry J. Sabato of the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

It doesn’t get more embarrassing than that.